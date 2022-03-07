StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 1,476 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,874,551 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.