StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 576 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,987,000 after buying an additional 69,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of BA traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.00. The stock had a trading volume of 165,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,321. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $178.97 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

