Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €76.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($85.84) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.14 ($95.66).

Shares of SAX opened at €66.15 ($74.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €67.79 and a 200 day moving average of €69.50. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €62.10 ($69.78) and a twelve month high of €76.05 ($85.45).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

