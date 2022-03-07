Strid Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strid Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.1% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,321,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 425,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229,924. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.