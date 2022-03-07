Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company.

STRM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

