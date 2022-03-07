Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,029 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 68.2% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.15 and a 200 day moving average of $352.04. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

