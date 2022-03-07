Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $28.29 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $28,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,709 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.