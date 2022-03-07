Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.33. 119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,502. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

