Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average of $229.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.29 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

