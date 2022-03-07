Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,976 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 586,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,470 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

