Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 57,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $13,491,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $36,452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $447,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $6,777,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $3,243,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,567 shares of company stock valued at $35,806,012.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.03.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,032. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

