Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,547 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 405,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 654,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after buying an additional 22,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $392.69. The stock had a trading volume of 115,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,127. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $350.66 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

