Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 33,039 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 208.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.81. 345,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,828,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.45. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

