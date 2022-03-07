Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 2,549 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,720,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,904. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.42. 142,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.94. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

