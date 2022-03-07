Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.20. 34,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day moving average of $195.13. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $3,083,166 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.