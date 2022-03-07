Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,721 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $275.05. 48,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

