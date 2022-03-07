Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 2.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO traded down $11.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.78. 58,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.50 and its 200 day moving average is $202.03. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $161.20 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 3,200 ($42.94) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

