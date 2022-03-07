Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $11.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $325.93. 6,135,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,169,102. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $299.51 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

