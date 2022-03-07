Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

MSCI traded down $28.49 on Monday, reaching $469.29. 27,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,821. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $402.20 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.