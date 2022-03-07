Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $441.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $416.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

