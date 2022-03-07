Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in KB Financial Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

