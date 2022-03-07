Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 4,380 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 314.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Novavax by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Novavax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,788 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVAX opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $277.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

