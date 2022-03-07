Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

LIT opened at $71.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

