Stonnington Group LLC Invests $967,000 in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $61,498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $7,323,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 498,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $7,578,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,594,270 shares of company stock worth $39,693,354.

OWL stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OWL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Blue Owl Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.