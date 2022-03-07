Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,200 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 28.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Paylocity stock opened at $193.58 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.72. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

