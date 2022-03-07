Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,200 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA opened at $265.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.25. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.13 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.