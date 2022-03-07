Stonnington Group LLC Acquires Shares of 30,191 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

