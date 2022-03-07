Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,921,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,709,000 after acquiring an additional 145,077 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

