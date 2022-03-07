StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.58

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 69239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,963,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,404,000 after buying an additional 672,225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 875,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 571,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

