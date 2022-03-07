StockNews.com Upgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.60.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.