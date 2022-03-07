StockNews.com Downgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

RDNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. RadNet has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 56.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

