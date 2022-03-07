Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $169.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

