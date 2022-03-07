Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.