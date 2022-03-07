Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $105.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

