Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,074 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

