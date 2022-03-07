Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 4,146 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.39 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 118.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

