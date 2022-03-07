Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 11,856 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $53.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

