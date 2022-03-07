Stifel Nicolaus Trims Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Target Price to C$25.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CURLF. decreased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of CURLF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

