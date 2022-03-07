Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.79.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.86 million, a P/E ratio of -115.97 and a beta of 3.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at $708,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

