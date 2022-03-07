Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:MITO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,898. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

