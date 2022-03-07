State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.51. 16,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,630. State Street has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.