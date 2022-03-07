State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,268 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.