State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,410 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA boosted its position in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 57.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $317.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

