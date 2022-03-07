State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.86 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $118.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.94 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

