StaFi (FIS) Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. StaFi has a market capitalization of $36.61 million and $10.26 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

