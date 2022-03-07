Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLNG stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stabilis Solutions has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

