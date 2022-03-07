St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Ian Gascoigne Sells 29,722 Shares

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($17.17), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($510,454.31).
Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,179 ($15.82) on Monday. St. James’s Place plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,551.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,572.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.
St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
