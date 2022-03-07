SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

