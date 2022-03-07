Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 45,887 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,887 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $694,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 192.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72,940.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

FLT stock opened at $226.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.92. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.