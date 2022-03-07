Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 19,089 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,089 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

